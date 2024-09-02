Watch CBS News
Local News

Showers and thunderstorms for South Florida's Labor Day

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Monday 9/2/2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Monday 9/2/2024 7AM 00:41

MIAMI - The wet weather pattern that we've experienced so far this holiday weekend will continue through Labor Day.

An upper level of low pressure swirling near the Florida peninsula will continue to keep our chances for rain and thunderstorms higher than average on Monday. Watch out for heavy rain and lightning if you have outdoor plans.

The chance of rain will begin to lower Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said for Wednesday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.

next-wx-5-day-pop.png
Chance for rain lessens mid-week.  NEXT Weather

As the upper level low departs, look for drier conditions by the second half of the work week, with storms becoming more isolated by Thursday and Friday. With lower rain chances, however, comes the return of hotter conditions.

Highs will warm back into the low to middle 90s by Thursday and Friday, where heat advisories may be needed once again as heat index values climb to at least 105 degrees. 

KC Sherman
KC Sherman

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.