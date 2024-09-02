Showers and thunderstorms for South Florida's Labor Day

MIAMI - The wet weather pattern that we've experienced so far this holiday weekend will continue through Labor Day.

An upper level of low pressure swirling near the Florida peninsula will continue to keep our chances for rain and thunderstorms higher than average on Monday. Watch out for heavy rain and lightning if you have outdoor plans.

The chance of rain will begin to lower Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said for Wednesday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.

Chance for rain lessens mid-week. NEXT Weather

As the upper level low departs, look for drier conditions by the second half of the work week, with storms becoming more isolated by Thursday and Friday. With lower rain chances, however, comes the return of hotter conditions.

Highs will warm back into the low to middle 90s by Thursday and Friday, where heat advisories may be needed once again as heat index values climb to at least 105 degrees.