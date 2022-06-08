Should you be concerned about monkeypox? Expert says 'stay alert, not alarmed'

MIAMI - Broward Health Interim Chief Medical Officer Joshua Lenchus says that although monkeypox is significantly less infectious than COVID-19, it can impact people who have weakened immune systems because of a health condition or a medication that can suppress an immune response.

He adds that though monkeypox is not generally considered a sexually transmitted infection, however it can be passed on during sex.

Dr. Lenchus says that monkeypox has an extended incubation period of up to three weeks and that during this time, a person may be contagious and not know it, leading to the disease spreading undetected.

"As monkeypox progresses in a person, the usual viral symptoms of fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion are joined by two more specific signs: Swollen lymph nodes and a rash that often begins on the face or in the mouth. This rash can be confused with herpes, syphilis or chicken pox," adds Dr. Lenchus.

"Monkeypox can be transmitted through bodily fluids or broken skin, touching the rash or coming into contact with infected bedsheets or linens. Monkeypox is more likely to be transmitted through large droplets, such as those exhaled during speaking face-to-face, as opposed to prolonged aerosol transmission of COVID-19 where virus particles can hang in the air even after an infected person has left the room."

So, what should you do if you think you have it?

Dr. Lenchus says you should take immediate steps to isolate yourself and consult with a physician. Also, you should use infection prevention protocols such as hand washing, personal protective equipment like face masks. Avoid direct contact with the person suspected to have monkeypox and any items they have handled, such as bedding or clothing.

Be Alert but Not Alarmed

Dr. Lenchus says that due to the monkeypox mutations, additional cases are likely to occur, it's important to stay informed but not alarmed about this disease. Keep your distance from someone who has monkeypox or is exhibiting symptoms. If you suspect you may have monkeypox, the best thing to do is isolate and call your physician to find out the next steps.