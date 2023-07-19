Florida City Walmart shooting: Man dies, 2 hurt after gunfire erupts inside the store, officials say

FLORIDA CITY -- Miami-Dade police said a man was in custody following a shooting at a Florida City Walmart Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and two others hurt after gunfire erupted inside, sending panicked shoppers running for safety,

The shooting occurred at the Walmart located at 33501 S Dixie Highway near the Florida Turnpike around 3 pm.

Investigators said the man died after being flown to Jackson South Trauma Center. Another man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot while a woman suffered a head injury while trying to run from the scene, according to police.

Police did not identify the man who was in custody in connection with the incident or say what led to the shooting. It was not immediately clear if it was a targeted attack.

Live video from the scene showed a large police presence outside the store and people standing outside in the parking lot following reports of gunfire.

Miami-Dade police confirmed to CBS News Miami that they were assisting Florida City police with a shooting investigation and there was a command center located at the back of the store.

Video posted to social media showed a frenetic scene in which people were yelling or screaming and another person laying on the ground.

Another tweet on social media showed a man talking about the shooting and the sound of gunfire that he head before he exited the store along with other customers.