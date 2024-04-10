Shooting outside Deerfield Beach hotel, one man injured

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting outside an Extended Stay hotel in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, just after 1:15 a.m., they received word of the shooting at 1200 SW 11th Way. When deputies and fire rescue arrived they found a man who had been shot outside the hotel. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954)-493-TIPS (8477).