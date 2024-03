Shooting of child in Pompano Beach under investigation

Shooting of child in Pompano Beach under investigation

Shooting of child in Pompano Beach under investigation

MIAMI - Pompano Beach Police are investigating the shooting of a child on Thursday evening.

It happened in the 1700 block of Northwest 4th Street.

Deputies said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on what led up to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.