Barricaded man found dead inside Midtown Miami apartment

MIAMI - A man who barricaded himself in a Midtown Miami apartment building after a shooting involving two Miami police officers has been found dead.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. Coast Avenue.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said officers were sent to the building after a "suspicious subject" was seen brandishing a firearm in the lobby.

"Once officers arrived on scene, and attempted to make contact with that subject, two officers were forced to discharge their firearms, and ultimately that subject then barricaded himself inside of one of the rooms at the location," said Delva.

Police have not said if the man fired his weapon.

The floor where the subject barricaded himself was evacuated. SWAT officers attempted to get him to surrender.

It's unclear if the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or the shots from police.