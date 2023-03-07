Murder suspect shot, killed by Fort Lauderdale police

FORT LAUDERDALE - Shots rang out early Tuesday morning when Fort Lauderdale police went to take a murder suspect into custody.

Police confirmed their officers were involved in a shooting at NW 15th Avenue and NW 7th Street.

"Earlier this morning we received information that a white male subject operating a silver/gray pickup truck was wanted for homicide out of Port St. Lucie. Our officers located the subject, a brief pursuit ensued, thereafter the subject stopped and engaged our police officers. Our officers took the action they felt was necessary to defend themselves," said Fort Lauderdale police Chief Patrick Lynn.

He said several officers fired their weapons. The man, identified as 41-year-old Manuel Sanabria, was shot and taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

No officers were injured.

During the police pursuit, Sanabria's truck left the roadway in the 800 block of NW 7th Street and veered onto the property of a business. Multiple unoccupied cars and a man were hit. The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Sanabria was wanted by police for a murder Monday night in which a man was fatally shot inside his vehicle. Port St. Lucie police said Sanabria was considered armed and dangerous.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting since police officers were involved.