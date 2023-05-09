Watch CBS News
Shooting investigation on Sunrise Blvd. ramp to I-95

Bullet ridden SUV on ramp to northbound I-95 at Sunrise Boulevard
Bullet ridden SUV on ramp to northbound I-95 at Sunrise Boulevard 01:21

FORT LAUDERDALE - A shooting investigation is underway after an SUV was riddled with bullets.

There are at least a dozen bullet holes in a Mercedes-Benz SUV on the ramp from Sunrise Boulevard to northbound I-95. At least one bullet went through the driver's side window. There were also bullet casings on the ramp as well as on Sunrise Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale police and the Florida Highway Patrol have closed the ramp during the investigation.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

