2 in custody following fatal shooting in Coral Gables

MIAMI - Two people have been taken into custody Friday following the fatal shooting of a man in Coral Gables.

The shooting was reported on Merrick Way and Aragon Avenue.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area, as they search for suspects and have closed off streets near Bird Road and Southwest 27th Avenue.

Several law enforcement agencies were in the area, including Miami-Dade police, Coral Gables and City of Miami.

Authorities said the suspects bailed out of their vehicle in Coconut Grove and were subsequently taken into custody.

Police did not identify the victim and did not say what may have led to the shooting.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a large police presence in the area where the shooting was reported.

It is not clear what may have led to the shooting or if anyone else had been injured.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.