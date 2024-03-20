Watch CBS News
Possible police shooting under investigation in NW Miami-Dade

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A shooting possibly involving Miami-Dade police in Northwest Miami-Dade is under investigation Wednesday night.  

It happened at around 7 p.m. in the area of NW 50 Street & NW 24 Avenue. 

Witnesses say the large police presence was because of the police-involved shooting.

They also tell CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero that it happened near Brownsville Middle School.

A video from a witness shows a man running away when you hear someone yell out, "Drop the gun." Then, shots are heard and the man falls to the ground near a park, near the school. 

Another witness said police were everywhere when he was driving to a nearby area.

We are waiting for Miami-Dade County Police Public Information Officers to give us more information regarding this incident. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers and other emergency vehicles at the scene. 

Nikiya Carrero will have a full report at 11 p.m. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

