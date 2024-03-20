Possible police shooting under investigation in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A shooting possibly involving Miami-Dade police in Northwest Miami-Dade is under investigation Wednesday night.
It happened at around 7 p.m. in the area of NW 50 Street & NW 24 Avenue.
Witnesses say the large police presence was because of the police-involved shooting.
They also tell CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero that it happened near Brownsville Middle School.
A video from a witness shows a man running away when you hear someone yell out, "Drop the gun." Then, shots are heard and the man falls to the ground near a park, near the school.
Another witness said police were everywhere when he was driving to a nearby area.
We are waiting for Miami-Dade County Police Public Information Officers to give us more information regarding this incident.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers and other emergency vehicles at the scene.
Nikiya Carrero will have a full report at 11 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.