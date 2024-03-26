Watch CBS News
Shooting in front of Pompano Beach store led to teen's death, three injured

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE - A shooting in front of a Pompano Beach store on Monday left a teen dead and three others injured.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, John Zetrenne, 16, was in front of a business in the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with several others when they were approached by several people who started shooting at them.

When deputies arrived they found Zetreene, who had been shot multiple times, on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of MLK Jr. Boulevard. They immediately began life-saving measures. The North Lauderdale teen was taken to Broward Health North where he died.

The sheriff's office said three others; 31-year-old Emmanuel Francois, of Lauderhill, 30-year-old Petenson Nicolas of Pompano Beach, and 21-year-old Elijah Gustuave, also from Pompano Beach, had been driven to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

Sheriff's investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting and those responsible. Anyone with information that can help is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the U.S.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 12:13 PM EDT

