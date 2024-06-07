Watch CBS News
Shooting at Homestead apartment building involved police

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI - A shooting at a Homestead apartment building that involved police is under investigation.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at 40 NW 2nd Street, not far from Homestead police headquarters.

According to police, they responded to a shooting and officers did "engage." They said this was part of an ongoing investigation.

No officers were injured.

Police have not said how many people were involved in the shooting or what led to it. Because police officers were involved, the shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

First published on June 7, 2024 / 6:04 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

