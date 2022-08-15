Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Large amount of suspected cocaine found floating in bale off Key West

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A large bail of drugs was found Saturday floating off a Key West.

Key West police said that around 3:30 p.m. officers were sent to the Coconut Mallory Marina after a person said he found the bale about 50 miles offshore.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office said there were 25 rectangle-shaped bricks in the bale. They were wrapped in green plastic with black XXX decals on each.

The bricks were turned over to federal authorities.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 8:20 AM

