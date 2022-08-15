Sheriff: Large amount of suspected cocaine found floating in bale off Key West
MIAMI - A large bail of drugs was found Saturday floating off a Key West.
Key West police said that around 3:30 p.m. officers were sent to the Coconut Mallory Marina after a person said he found the bale about 50 miles offshore.
The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office said there were 25 rectangle-shaped bricks in the bale. They were wrapped in green plastic with black XXX decals on each.
The bricks were turned over to federal authorities.
