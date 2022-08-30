Sheridan Street Bridge closure extended through October 15th

MIAMI - Florida Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday that full closure of the SR-822/Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will have to be extended through October 15th, 2022.

"Due to ongoing supply chain issues with some of the new electrical and mechanical bridge components, the full bridge closure period will be extended through October 15th, 2022, to allow for the completion of the bridge rehabilitation. Additionally, weather has delayed some exterior operations such as painting of the steel as work is shut down during lightning, heavy winds, and rain."

Construction began January 22nd, 2022, and estimated completion is late 2022.