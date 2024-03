Florida Gov. DeSantis stops by Miami Beach to talk Spring Break measures

US Coast Guard rescues boaters near Marco Island

More from CBS News

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

Miramar police looking to catch rim, tire thieves

Miramar police looking to catch rim, tire thieves

Florida Gov. DeSantis stops by Miami Beach to talk Spring Break measures

Florida Gov. DeSantis stops by Miami Beach to talk Spring Break measures

US Coast Guard rescues boaters near Marco Island

US Coast Guard rescues boaters near Marco Island

More from CBS News

Research suggest sharks are sensitive to low-frequency sounds.

MIAMI — Boaters off the coast of Cape Canaveral express surprise when sharks attack the motor of their charter boat.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On