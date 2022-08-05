Watch CBS News
Teen bitten in the face by a shark in Florida Keys

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys.

Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week.

While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile.

"I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast."

Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam to their boat.

His dad, Kent Hricko, said it was a terrifying moment for the family.

He said when he first heard his wife screaming about a shark, he just assumed there was one nearby. He said he had no idea one had attacked his son.

When he saw Fischer panicking and moving toward the boat, he said he tried swimming back to him as fast as he could.

"When I'm approaching him, I'm just seeing blood gushing out of his face, and at that point, I'm like, 'What happened?'" Kent said.

In a team effort, Fischer's family got him back on the boat and rushed to shore. They then drove him to an urgent care clinic where he received at least 10 stitches on his upper lip.

The teen said he'll be back in the water as soon as he recovers.  

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 7:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

