Severe weather blamed for partial roof collapse of Broward County duplex apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A round of severe weather that moved through South Florida on Saturday was blamed for a partial roof collapse of a duplex apartment building in Broward County, authorities said.

No injuries were reported from the incident in Pembroke Park but the home is now uninhabitable by two families living at the location, according to the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue & Emergency Services Department.

Fire rescue officials received a call for help at 1 p.m. for the building at 5416 SW 31st Street in Pembroke Park, the statement said.

When firefighters arrived, they found the residents standing outside the one-story home. Officials said gusty winds and torrential rains had moved through the area shortly before the roof gave way.

The storm was part of a line of severe weather that moved through South Florida and linked to Arlene, which was downgraded from a tropical storm to a depression.

South Florida remains under a flood watch until midnight Monday because of the potential for more storms and heavy flooding.

Tropical Storm Arlene weakened to a tropical depression Saturday morning, and was expected to weaken further as it continued to move in the Gulf of Mexico on a track southwest of the Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Hunters investigated the storm Saturday morning and said its its 40 mph winds had decreased to 35 mph, dropping it below the tropical storm status.