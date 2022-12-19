Several South Florida mayors to address antisemitism in our area

MIAMI - This week, Jewish families will light their menorahs to symbolize an eternal flame that radiates across the world. But lately, antisemitism has attempted to dim the light of the Jewish community.

"You feel sad that in today's day, 2022, you can still find people that are so ignorant, so hateful, that want to cause pain. You would expect by now in our country this shouldn't be going on," said Rabbi Yossi Harlig with Chabad of Kendall/Pinecrest.

Weston was recently hit with a slew of antisemitic messages, including racial slurs and swastikas. Rabbi Harlig tells us the uptick in antisemitic incidents has led to synagogues enhancing security.

"Unfortunately, we've had to do things that we've never expected, to have security guards there because as much as light and love we want to bring into the world, there are very deranged, people that are evil that want to cause pain and have hate in their heart," said Rabbi Harlig.

It's not just South Florida seeing an uptick in hate crimes against the Jewish community.

"In the United States alone right now, according to FBI statistics, about 60 percent of all religiously motivated hate crimes target the Jewish community, even though we only make up two percent of the population," said Joshua Sayles, Director of Community Relations for the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

Despite the rise in antisemitism, local Jewish leaders say now is the time for the community, and its allies, to rally together.

"As Jewish people, it's important not to go into hiding, but on the contrary be more proud to be Jewish, show them being Jewish is something to be proud of, that we're happy to be Jewish," said Rabbi Harlig.

"Antisemitism while it may start with the Jewish community, doesn't end with the Jewish community," said Sayles.

"People who hate a group of people don't only hate a singular group of people, so it's also important to stand up against antisemitism because we don't know what other communities may be next in line."

Tuesday morning there will be a press conference in Miami with several South Florida mayors to address antisemitism in our area.