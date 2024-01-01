Several South Florida couples celebrate New Year's babies

MIAMI - The new year brought new bundles of joy to several South Florida couples.

Mikaela Bustos, a 6-pound, 6-ounce baby girl, was born at Broward Health Medical Center at 1:03 a.m. She is her mother Judith Normil's first baby.

At Baptist Health South Miami, Gia was born at 1:35 a.m. The healthy baby girl weighed 8 pounds and measured 20.25 inches. The hospital didn't release information on her parents.

Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood welcomed its first baby of the year at 1:37 a.m. The hospital did not release any further information.

Connor Pelosi, healthy baby boy, was born at 3:10 a.m. at HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie. Weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches, Connor and the parents, Kirsten Pelosi and Nicholas Pelosi are all in good health and overjoyed with the arrival of their bundle of joy. Connor is Kristen and Nicholas's first child.

"We are delighted to welcome Connor Pelosi as the first baby born at HCA Florida University Hospital in the new year. We extend congratulations to the proud parents, Kirsten Pelosi and Nicholas Pelosi, and look forward to supporting them on their journey of parenthood," said Madeline Nava, CEO of HCA Florida University Hospital.