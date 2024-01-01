Watch CBS News
Local News

Several South Florida couples celebrate New Year's babies

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The new year brought new bundles of joy to several South Florida couples.

Mikaela Bustos, a 6-pound, 6-ounce baby girl, was born at Broward Health Medical Center at 1:03 a.m. She is her mother Judith Normil's first baby.  

mikaela-bustos.jpg
Mikaela Bustos  Broward Health Medical Center

At Baptist Health South Miami, Gia was born at 1:35 a.m. The healthy baby girl weighed 8 pounds and measured 20.25 inches. The hospital didn't release information on her parents.

gia.jpg
Gia Baptist Health South Miami

Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood welcomed its first baby of the year at 1:37 a.m. The hospital did not release any further information.

Connor Pelosi, healthy baby boy, was born at 3:10 a.m. at HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie. Weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches, Connor and the parents, Kirsten Pelosi and Nicholas Pelosi are all in good health and overjoyed with the arrival of their bundle of joy. Connor is Kristen and Nicholas's first child.  

connor-pelosi.jpg
Connor Pelosi HCA Florida University Hospital

"We are delighted to welcome Connor Pelosi as the first baby born at HCA Florida University Hospital in the new year. We extend congratulations to the proud parents, Kirsten Pelosi and Nicholas Pelosi, and look forward to supporting them on their journey of parenthood," said Madeline Nava, CEO of HCA Florida University Hospital. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 12:58 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.