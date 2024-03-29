Several people rescued after airboat flips over in the Everglades
MIAMI - Several people had to be rescued Friday afternoon after an airboat flipped over in the Everglades in west Miami-Dade.
Chopper 4 flew over the scene just south of the Tamiami Trail, images showed the vessel on its side on shallow water.
Images also showed several rescue vehicles in the area.
Authorities said one person was assessed for injuries, but not transported to a hospital.
