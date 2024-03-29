Several people rescued after airboat flips over in the Everglades

MIAMI - Several people had to be rescued Friday afternoon after an airboat flipped over in the Everglades in west Miami-Dade.

Chopper 4 flew over the scene just south of the Tamiami Trail, images showed the vessel on its side on shallow water.

Rescue vehicles were on hand after an airboat flipped over in the Everglades on Friday afternoon. CBS News Miami

Images also showed several rescue vehicles in the area.

Authorities said one person was assessed for injuries, but not transported to a hospital.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.