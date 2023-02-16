Several injuries reported after school bus crash in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Several people were hurt when a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon on the Dolphin Expressway, authorities said.
A child was taken to a local hospital following the crash, which occurred at NW 107th Avenue and the Dolphin Expressway, according to a statement from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Information about the child's condition was pending.
Multiple patients were involved in the crash, most of them suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
It was not clear what led to the wreck or if charges would be filed.
