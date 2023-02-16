Watch CBS News
Several injuries reported after school bus crash in Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI -- Several people were hurt when a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon on the Dolphin Expressway, authorities said.

Crash scene
Live video from a traffic camera shows the backup after a crash on the Dolphin Expressway involving a school bus. CBS 4

A child was taken to a local hospital following the crash, which occurred at NW 107th Avenue and the Dolphin Expressway, according to a statement from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Information about the child's condition was pending.

Multiple patients were involved in the crash, most of them suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. 

It was not clear what led to the wreck or if charges would be filed.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 2:38 PM

