Several injuries reported after school bus crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Several people were hurt when a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon on the Dolphin Expressway, authorities said.

Live video from a traffic camera shows the backup after a crash on the Dolphin Expressway involving a school bus. CBS 4

A child was taken to a local hospital following the crash, which occurred at NW 107th Avenue and the Dolphin Expressway, according to a statement from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Information about the child's condition was pending.

Multiple patients were involved in the crash, most of them suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not clear what led to the wreck or if charges would be filed.