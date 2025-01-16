Several people escape raging Miramar house fire

MIRAMAR - Several people were able to escape a raging house fire in Miramar early Thursday morning.

According to Miramar Fire Rescue, they received a call just before 3 a.m. about a residential fire in the 3300 block of 63 Avenue. When firefighters arrived they were met by thick smoke and flames. They immediately began their attack to keep it from spreading. A few cars outside the home were damaged but it did spread to any other residences.

Those living in the home said the smell of smoke and the flames woke them up and they're glad it did because they were able to escape.

"So when I jump to open the door. The door cannot open the door. And that big blazing fire coming right through," said homeowner Derrick Howe.

There were no injuries reported, however, the home is likely a total loss.

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate and determine what caused the fire. The Red Cross will assist the displaced.