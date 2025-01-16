Watch CBS News
Local News

Several people escape raging Miramar house fire

By Steve Maugeri

/ CBS Miami

Several people escape raging house fire in Miramar
Several people escape raging house fire in Miramar 01:37

MIRAMAR - Several people were able to escape a raging house fire in Miramar early Thursday morning. 

According to Miramar Fire Rescue, they received a call just before 3 a.m. about a residential fire in the 3300 block of 63 Avenue. When firefighters arrived they were met by thick smoke and flames. They immediately began their attack to keep it from spreading. A few cars outside the home were damaged but it did spread to any other residences. 

Those living in the home said the smell of smoke and the flames woke them up and they're glad it did because they were able to escape. 

"So when I jump to open the door. The door cannot open the door. And that big blazing fire coming right through," said homeowner Derrick Howe. 

There were no injuries reported, however, the home is likely a total loss. 

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate and determine what caused the fire. The Red Cross will assist the displaced. 

Steve Maugeri
steve-maugeri-headshot-1.jpg

Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.