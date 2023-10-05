Several kids sickened after eating candy "infused with unknown substance" at Lauderhill Boys & Girls Club

FORT LAUDERDALE - Several children were rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after eating candy that made them really sick at the Boys & Girls Club in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police said they went to the club, at 5455 N.W. 19th Street, three times between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in response to children eating candy infused with an "unknown substance."

Two of the kids were released to their parents, another six were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The investigation into what happened and the substance that was mixed with the candy is still ongoing. Police said the kids are expected to recover with no threat to their health.

In a statement obtained by the Sun Sentinel, the Boys and Girls Club of Lauderhill said, "The safety and protection of the young people we serve is always our absolute highest priority, and we take any situation that might impact their well-being very seriously."

So far no arrests have been made nor are charges pending, but that could change pending the results of the investigation.