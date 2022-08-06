Watch CBS News
Several families likely displaced by fire at Miami apartment complex

MIAMI  - Firefighters from the City of Miami put out an apartment fire on Saturday afternoon, that will likely displace several families. 

It happened at around 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Beacom Blvds.   

Responding units found a two-story apartment building with heavy smoke billowing from the second floor. 

Firefighters along with Miami Police rescued several animals from units that were unharmed.

Authorities said significant damage occurred on the second floor as the American Red Cross was contacted to assist affected residents. 

It wasn't immediately clear how many residents were displaced by the fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

No one was injured in the blaze. 

