Seven train cars derailed in Bradenton area

MIAMI - A total of seven train cars derailed Tuesday in the Bradenton area, two of the cars were carrying propane fuel.

Six of the cars, including one of the propane tankers, reportedly jumped off the tracks and fell over on their side. The seventh car, the second propane tanker, jumped the track as well but didn't tip over. The rest of the cars were hauling sheet rock.

According to Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds, the propane tanker on its side was full of around 30,000 gallons of product.

Bounds said there is no true emergency surrounding the derailment, but there is potential for one. He warned nearby residents to be ready to evacuate if need be.

