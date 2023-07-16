Watch CBS News
Local News

Seven passengers injured after Amtrak train derails in Florida

/ CBS/CNN

Amtrak train carrying more than 170 people collides with semi truck in Florida
Amtrak train carrying more than 170 people collides with semi truck in Florida 00:21

LAKELAND, Florida --  At least eight people were injured when an Amtrak passenger train carrying 163 passengers and 10 crew members derailed after hitting a semi-truck hauling cars in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

"The train was east bound coming out of Miami then stopped in Tampa and it's final destination was going to be New York. There was 173 people on board. 163 passengers and 10 crew members. We had approximately 16 hundred gallons of diesel fuel in the front engine that made the initial contact with the semi. "  said Battalion Chief Jason Bugsby with Lakeland Fire Department.

The train had left Miami and was en route to New York when it crashed at a railroad crossing south of US Route 92 and North Canal Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

Seven passengers sustained injuries and everyone had to be evacuated after the partial derailment.

The fire service said there were 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel in the front engine, which hit the semi-truck. The sheriff's office said a "small amount" of fuel leaked.

"It is truly a miracle that nobody was seriously hurt in this crash." Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "A collision between a passenger train and a semi-truck could have been much worse."

First published on July 16, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.