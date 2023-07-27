Serial bank robbery suspect linked to string of South Florida hold ups in custody

MIAMI -- A serial bank robbery suspect is facing charges in connection with a series of hold-ups and attempts, the FBI said Thursday.

Kevin Anthony Heslop Courtesy FBI

Kevin Anthony Heslop, 38, of Miami, was arrested by Pembroke Pines police and the FBI in the area of NW 175th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens, authorities said in a written statement.

Investigators linked him with several bank robberies, including:

June 15 robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1201 East Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach.



July 7, robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1201 East Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach.

July 13 robbery attempt of a Chase Bank branch at 2000 SW 57th Ave, Miami.

July 15 robbery attempt of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1191 S. University Dr., Plantation.

July 15 robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 702 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines.

July 26 robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 702 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines.

July 26 robbery of a Regions Bank branch at 8020 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines.

He was being held in a federal jail before an expected appearance in federal court. It was not immediately clear Thursday if bond has been set in the case.

Investigators did not immediately say how they were able to track Heslop.