Sen. Rubio stands by statement that attack on GOP canvasser was politically motivated

MIAMI - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio continues to stand by his statement that an attack on a Republican canvasser in Hialeah was politically motivated.

According to police, last Sunday Javier Lopez Lopez and Jonathan Casanova approached Christopher Monzon who was walking on the sidewalk along E 60th Street passing out flyers Rubio and Governor Ron DeSantis. The two men reportedly told him he could not pass them on the sidewalk because he was a Republican. An argument ensued and at one point Lopez reportedly pushed Monzon to the ground and started punching him.

Casanova also kicked Monzon in the head, according to the arrest report. After that, he reportedly went to his car and got two German shepherds, and told them to attack Monzon. Before they could neighborhood residents intervened and separated the three men.

Both men were arrested.

CBS4 first interviewed Monzon, who has alleged past connection to white supremacist groups, in 2017. We were covering a story about changing the names of street signs that honored confederate generals and a one-time leader of the KKK.

In a video from Miami's Rise News, a reporter asked Monzon whether he was a Cuban American and he replied, "Yes that's correct." He continued, "Everybody that moves here needs to conform to the South. This is federal occupied Dixie."

Monzon was at the rally holding a confederate flag and got into a shouting match with the crowd. Police arrested Monzon and charged him with aggravated assault, inciting a riot and disorderly conduct.

Rubio has defended Monzon as he was wearing a Rubio campaign t-shirt when the Sunday attack happened. Police have not confirmed a motive for the violent attack.

Speaking in Jacksonville, said he trusts Monzon's statements about the attack over what he called a handwritten police report.

"All that media reporting, which is outrageous because I think it's irresponsible, is based on a police report that's handwritten. It's a preliminary report based on the interviews on the ground from a guy who just got his face pummeled. So I don't even know how much he's able to talk to the police. But I know what he's told me. I know what his father has told me," he said.

"That there was a crime committed is without question. Why it was committed? I'm going to believe him over some somebody who's willing to go in and assault someone in the streets of so brutally," he added.

Monzon has a long road to recovery.

Both Casanova and Lopez have been charged with aggravated battery.