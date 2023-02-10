Watch CBS News
Sen. Jason Pizzo tapped to become Democratic leader

TALLAHASSEE - Sen. Jason Pizzo, Hollywood, will become the Senate Democratic leader after the 2024 elections, succeeding Minority Leader Lauren Book.

Senate Democrats unanimously elected Pizzo to the post, the caucus announced Thursday night.

Pizzo will lead Democrats during the 2025 and 2026 legislative sessions. Pizzo was first elected to the Senate in 2018. Book will face term limits in 2024. 

