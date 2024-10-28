Seminole Tribe settles legal battle over mobile sports betting operation

HOLLYWOOD - The Seminole Tribe of Florida on Monday ended a long-standing legal battle over its mobile sports betting operation with businesses that operate racetracks and poker rooms, including West Flagler Associates

West Flagler Associates, Bonita-Fort Myers Corp.,Southwest Florida Enterprises, Inc. and Isadore Havenick agreed not to pursue future litigation against the Tribe's gaming operations. The Tribe will accept Jai Alai wagering via the Hard Rock Bet app in early 2025.

The Seminole Tribe has conducted full-scale betting on its app and at casinos since early last December.

In 2021, the tribe and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed to a 30-year compact that would provide $500 million in annual revenue to the state.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court denied West Flagler's petition for write of certiorari.

The companies had argued that the compact gives the Tribe a sports betting monopoly and that the U.S. Department of Interior wrongly approved the compact even though it violates the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of requiring gambling on tribal lands.

The app is the only way to bet legally on sporting events in Florida.

"This is truly a win-win agreement for the Seminole Tribe and West Flagler," Hard Rock CEO Jim Allen said in a news release. "This agreement establishes a relationship of collaboration among the Seminole Tribe and West Flagler in the State of Florida. Rather than engaging in years of additional litigation, this agreement will allow the parties to work together to promote Jai Alai, which has played an important role in Florida's gaming landscape for nearly 100 years."

West Flagler owns several gaming, sports, and entertainment facilities throughout Florida, including World Jai Alai League operations headquartered in Coral Gables and Bonita Springs Poker Room near Fort Myers.

Havenick also applauded the agreement.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Seminole Tribe in support of their gaming operations in Florida and to promote Jai Alai, which has been a critical component of Florida's gaming industry since the 1920s," Havenick said in a news release. "We are proud that Jai Alai will be featured on the Hard Rock Bet app and we look forward to developing a strong partnership with the Seminole Tribe."

The Havenick family sold Magic City Casino in Miami to PCI Gaming Authority in 2023. Magic City Casino is on the site of the Flagler Dog Track, which closed in 2018.

Havenick's grandfather purchased the property in 1952.

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino complexes for the Seminole Tribe of Florida: Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee and Seminole Casino Brighton.