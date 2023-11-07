Seminole Tribe allows online sports betting for some Floridians

Seminole Tribe allows online sports betting for some

HOLLYWOOD - Online sports betting went live Tuesday for some Floridians.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida told CBS News Miami that there is limited access for Floridians who already had its sports betting app downloaded from 2021 before it was challenged in court.

"The Seminole Tribe is offering limited access to existing Florida customers to test its Hard Rock Bet platform," according to a statement from the Seminole Tribe.

The tribe has not announced when they will open the online version for all Floridians. However, in-person sports betting and expanded gaming options for everyone are set to go live in December.

"Craps, roulette, and sports betting will launch to the public on Thursday, December 7 at all three Seminole Casinos in South Florida: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek," the tribe's statement said. "On Friday, December 8, the new games will launch at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. On Monday, December 11, the new games will launch at Seminole Casino Immokalee, near Naples, and Seminole Brighton Casino, on the northwest side of Lake Okeechobee."

The announcement of the expanded betting at Seminole gaming sites came about a week after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency bid on Oct. 25 to block the multibillion-dollar agreement between Florida and the Seminole Tribe to offer online sports betting throughout the state.