Seminole police officer involved in casino parking lot shooting

By John MacLauchlan

HOLLYWOOD - A Seminole police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Seminole Classic Casino, on SR 441 just south of Stirling Road.

Police have not said what led to the shooting just before 7 a.m. The officer fired a single shot. The man she shot at was not hit and he ran off into an industrial area south of the casino.

Seminole police were assisted by Hollywood police and Broward sheriff's deputies in their search for the man. They eventually found him and police said he was taken into custody without incident.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Solomon Terry, has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.  

