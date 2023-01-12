Seeking a refund, reimbursement from Southwest Airlines? Here's what to do

MIAMI - Eric Angerstein is waiting for Southwest Airlines to pay up after canceling 3 flights, leaving him stuck in Austin, Texas just after Christmas.

"These were the receipts we submitted to them, they didn't reimburse the full amount, Eric tells us.

Eric and his partner Dale drove 1,300 miles to get home to Fort Lauderdale now they want full reimbursement of $452.39.

Southwest is giving them about $365 despite them sending itemized receipts for everything.

"We're not extravagant spenders, just quick stops, a bag of chips and stuff, they could have at least covered stuff like that we didn't go out to steak dinners or anything like that,' Eric said.

On the Southwest website, it says, "We will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel accommodations, and alternate transportation…"

The Department of Transportation says Southwest must provide, "…reimbursements for expenses incurred such as hotels, meals, and alternative transportation like flights on another airline or rental car." Eric resubmitted his claim, hoping for full reimbursement.

And there's his bag, "I also made a claim for the baggage, which I still have not received to this day," he said. He still hasn't gotten it more than 2 weeks later.

Clint Henderson is the managing editor for the travel site "The Points Guy."

"They should submit for expenses they incurred, underwear, socks, anything they had to buy. The limit is going to be a few thousand dollars. Don't submit for a Gucci suit you bought to go to a business meeting and expect to be reimbursed," Henderson said.

He says if you're not satisfied with the reimbursement outcome, you still have options. "The final remedy is to file a DOT complaint if you still are not satisfied with what Southwest has done for you. And the final, final is you could potentially sue in small claims court.

Despite Eric's bag troubles, Southwest says is close to getting all bags and customers reunited.

The airline says it's processing tens of thousands of refund and reimbursement requests every day.

Click here to get to Southwest's dedicated site to put in your refund and reimbursement requests.