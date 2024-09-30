See how looming ports strike could affect South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE - Cargo sent in shipping containers could come to a crawl for many East Coast and Gulf ports, including PortMiami and Port Everglades.

International Longshoremen's Association members current contract expires at midnight Tuesday. A walkout would be the first East Coast dock strike since 1977.

Johnnie Dixon, president of the local chapter in Fort Lauderdale, said: "Our members top out at $39 (per hour). We are looking for a 77%, close to 77% increase over the next seven years. When you look at the cost of inflation that's more than reasonable."

Some economists say a prolonged strike could lead to retail shortages and price hikes.

"We're talking about it could be something as simple as bananas out of Central America. Alcohol," Craig Austin, an associate Professor at Florida International University specializing in logistics and supply chain issues, said. "It could be automobiles, car parts."

It's concerning to shoppers.

"Prices are already terribly high," shopper Sandy Barrett said. "A lot of people can't afford just to go to the grocery store. I've seen prices go up."

At PortMiami, the biggest commodities going in and out of the port are fruits and vegetables, apparel and machinery. What will not be affected is gasoline shipments at PortEverglades and South Florida's huge cruise industry.

"If you have a family going on vacation on one of the cruise ships out of South Florida, that's not going to be affected all right, because they don't want to go near that," Austin said.

If the strike happens it won't completely shut down cargo shipments, while most dock workers are longshoremen union members, some are not. Port Everglades said a strike would impact 41% of containerized cargo.

Port Everglades and Port Miami have set up areas where striking workers can picket.