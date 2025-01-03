Agencies in Miami-Dade step up security for high-profile events after attack in New Orleans

Miami, Miami-Dade agencies step up security for high-profile events after attack in New Orleans

MIAMI GARDENS - In less two weeks, South Florida will host a national college football semifinal game and three huge parades.

In light of the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, local agencies are taking at a second look at their security plans.

On Friday, more than 70,000 fans will fill Hard Rock Stadium to watch Penn State play Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens.On Thursday there will be a pep rally in Miami Gardens.

Just two days after she will be sworn in as Miami-Dade County sheriff, Rosie Cordero-Stutz will be at the help of at the helm of securing the Orange Bowl.

"We had a robust security plan already planned for the Orange Bowl to start with, but after having seen what occurred, we went ahead and revisited those plans," she said.

"We have increased the presence of officers at those areas, and we have also increased the number of dogs that will be in the area to address the crowds as well."

Aside from behind-the-scene tactics, she's sending in more tactical vehicles and using equipment to give them extra eyes on the crowd.

'We utilize surveillance cameras, we utilize drones, technology and human intelligence as well, officers on on on patrol, right onsite,' Cordero-Stutz said.

Other big events also are scheduled this month.

CBS News Miami walked with Miami Police Chief Manny Morales in Little Havana, where the 3 Kings Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, at noon.

"It doesn't get lost on me that the safety of half a million residents, and, you know, the millions of visitors that come here, rest on the shoulders of all the police," Morales said.

Miami Police also will secure the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. after the King Mango Strut at 2 p.m. Sunday in Cpcpnut Grove.

"We'll have our tactical resources, SWAT and undercover officers throughout the crowd, our canines that will be looking for any type of explosive devices that will be sweeping the area before the parade takes place," he said.

Months before the Shield Team came out. It's made up of specially trained officers who do onsite security assessments. They know they have to get it right.

"We take our job extremely serious with many lives hinge on our very decision and our ability to properly prepare to secure events," he said.

A critical part of any security plan involves the public.

Police urge if you see something suspicious or that looks off report it and let police check it out.

"It's kind of scary. You got to pay more attention to your surroundings now, because what's going on, it'll make you afraid to come out," resident Jackie Williams said.