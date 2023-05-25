Security measures implemented ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

MIAMI BEACH - Another massive tourism weekend for Miami Beach is on the horizon.

"We're expecting over 10,000 people a day in addition to our normal population coming into the city, swallowing up our population, we're talking about 80 percent hotel occupancy rates," said Alex Fernandez, a Miami Beach city commissioner.

Years ago, Memorial Day weekend was much like spring break part two for Miami Beach.

"Two decades prior, probably 2001 and 2017 was very, very challenging peak weekend for us because we basically just put up barricades in certain places, opened up ocean drive, had no programming, had nothing for anybody to do," said Joshua Wallack, COO at Mango's Tropical Cafe.

But over the years, the celebration has morphed into a family-friendly event, with the air and sea show front and center.

"Our men and women in service are showing off their stuff to us here in Miami Beach and it's an amazing, amazing thing and it's really changed the whole character of Memorial Day weekend," said Wallack.

The Miami Beach City Commission held a meeting Thursday afternoon, discussing traffic, enhanced police presence and security ahead of the big

"We're going to be talking about the license plate readers, the lane reductions coming into the city and making sure that anyone with an outstanding warrant is intercepted before they make their way into our city," said Fernandez.

Miami Beach officials say they're beefing up patrols with assistance from other agencies.

There's also an extensive traffic and parking plan in place for locals and tourists — including $20 parking for all city parking garages in the entertainment district and several street closures revolving around ocean drive. Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., traffic will only be allowed to enter Ocean Drive through 13 Street and exit through 5 Street, with no access to any other entry/exit points.

"We're pulling every stop we can to make sure Memorial Day weekend is truly about honoring those who have made the sacrifices for our great country, and we honor it by keeping our community safe," said Fernandez.