Secura recalls thousands of air fryers due to fire risk

MIAMI - More than 6,400 Secura air fryers are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

The two models being recalled were sold at Secura's website and Amazon from May 2019 through October 2020 for between $48 and $90. They are black with silver accents and the brand name is on the top of each unit.

The problem is that a wire connection in the fryer can overheat.

There were nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, and smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

If you have one of the recalled fryers, stop using it and contact Secura for a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement. You must submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include the product's date code at the bottom of the fryer.

Secura is contacting all known purchasers.