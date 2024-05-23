Watch CBS News
Section of northbound I-95 shut down due to deadly crash

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE - A section of northbound I-95 was shut down Thursday after a fatal accident involving two motorcycles and an ATV.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash was reported at 4 a.m. All northbound and express lanes between Broward Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard were closed to traffic.

Also closed were the eastbound I-595 ramp to northbound I-95, the northbound I-95 on-ramp from Broward Boulevard, and the northbound I-95 on-ramp from Davie Boulevard.

Those heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were advised to take the Turnpike to I-595 and then head east.

