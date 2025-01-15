Watch CBS News
Section of Florida Turnpike reopens in Miramar after vehicle fire

By John MacLauchlan

MIRAMAR - A vehicle fire on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar caused the temporary closure of the southbound lanes early Wednesday morning. 

The lanes were closed to traffic between University Drive and Red Road due to the fire.

Traffic cameras in the area show the focus appears to be on a tractor-trailer.

Drivers were forced off the highway at University Drive. Their best alternatives were to use local streets to get onto the Turnpike at Red Road or I-75 to the west.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the lanes reopened, but drivers experienced delays. 

