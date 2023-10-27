Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in Miami for discussion on reproductive health care crisis

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in Miami for discussion on abortion rights

MIAMI - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be in Miami on Friday to host a roundtable discussion on the role men play in responding to what the Biden administration calls the reproductive health care crisis that was created after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the US Supreme Court.

Emhoff will highlight the administration's efforts to protect and expand access to reproductive health care.

The roundtable comes as Florida fights to enact a six-week abortion ban, an issue that is still playing out in courts.

Currently, abortion is essentially possible up until 15 weeks in Florida. A new law passed earlier this year would change that to six weeks with few exceptions, but that can't go into effect until the state's Supreme Court decides whether to uphold the 15-week ban.

There are growing concerns because southern states have become more restrictive, or have outright banned abortion, states like Mississippi, Texas, and Alabama.

Researchers say more women have been coming to Florida to get an abortion. Experts predict that the abortion rate will be cut in half with this change.

Since the SCOTUS decision, the First Gentleman has taken part in a series of talks to advance women's reproductive health rights.

"When we have fundamental rights that we fought so hard for, that women like my mother fought so hard for, to be snatched away by a court is totally unacceptable," said Emhoff.

The roundtable will be Converge Miami and will feature other advocates for women's reproductive health, community leaders, and students.