Watch CBS News
Local News

Seasonal temps for South Florida as we head into weekend

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Thursday 12/21/2023 7AM
Miami Weather for Thursday 12/21/2023 7AM 00:24

MIAMI - Seasonal temperatures along with quick-moving showers are back with the ocean breeze.

Thursday started with a mild breeze keeping temperatures right about 70 degrees, some inland areas saw the upper 60s. We'll warm into the 70s by the afternoon. Showers were around, moving quickly with the breeze from east to west.

christmas-weather.png
What to expect NEXT Weather

The warming trend continues for the rest of the week and the weekend while rain chances remain low.

Christmas day starts with temperatures just above 70 degrees before hitting a high of 78 degrees in the afternoon. There will be a slight increase in rain chances to start the week as moisture gets pulled north by a storm developing across the Southeastern US.

Highs will top out around 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday next week before a front brings a cooler breeze into South Florida. Cooler and drier weather can be expected to end next week.  

Dave Warren
dave-warren.jpg

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 10:05 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.