Seasonal temps for South Florida as we head into weekend

MIAMI - Seasonal temperatures along with quick-moving showers are back with the ocean breeze.

Thursday started with a mild breeze keeping temperatures right about 70 degrees, some inland areas saw the upper 60s. We'll warm into the 70s by the afternoon. Showers were around, moving quickly with the breeze from east to west.

What to expect NEXT Weather

The warming trend continues for the rest of the week and the weekend while rain chances remain low.

Christmas day starts with temperatures just above 70 degrees before hitting a high of 78 degrees in the afternoon. There will be a slight increase in rain chances to start the week as moisture gets pulled north by a storm developing across the Southeastern US.

Highs will top out around 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday next week before a front brings a cooler breeze into South Florida. Cooler and drier weather can be expected to end next week.