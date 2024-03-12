Watch CBS News
Seasonably warm Tuesday, plenty of sun

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - Tuesday got off to a comfortable start with low 70s along the coast and cooler 60s inland.

We're in for a seasonably warm afternoon with highs around 80 degrees afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We'll enjoy another dry day.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 80s and a low rain chance. Isolated showers will be possible. The warm up continues the rest of the week. This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low rain chances.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 8:09 AM EDT

