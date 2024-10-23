66-year-old woman falls overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship off The Bahamas, search underway

U.S. Coast Guard searching for woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship off The Bahamas

U.S. Coast Guard searching for woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship off The Bahamas

U.S. Coast Guard searching for woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship off The Bahamas

MIAMI - A 66-year-old woman fell overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship off The Bahamas on Tuesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it is assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in the search for the woman, who fell from the Allure of the Seas around 9:40 p.m. when the ship was about 17 miles north of Nassau. The Coast Guard sent an HC-144 airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew from Air Station Miami.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said its crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and was working with local authorities.

"We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time," the spokesperson said. "To respect the privacy of our guest's family, we have no additional details to share."

The woman was not named and neither the Coast Guard nor the cruise line operator said how she went overboard.

Last year, a passenger on Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas went overboard while the cruise ship was heading to Singapore, officials said at the time. In another incident earlier last year, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger went overboard on a trip from to Hawaii from Australia, a company spokesperson told CBS News.