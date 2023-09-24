Search underway for missing elderly Miami woman last seen in Little Havana

Brunilda Fortuna, 93, was last seen on September 20. Miami Police Department

MIAMI — A search is underway for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Miami Sunday evening.

The Miami Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 93-year-old Brunilda Fortuna, who was last seen by her family in Little Havana on Wednesday.

She's said to have white hair and brown eyes, standing about 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 lbs. There is no information regarding what clothes she was last seen wearing.

If anyone has any information regarding Fortuna's whereabouts, please call (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.