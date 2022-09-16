Watch CBS News
Search on for man accused of shooting at fire rescue truck in Lauderhill
MIAMI - Lauderhill police are looking for the person they say shot at a fire rescue truck on Friday afternoon. 

Authorities said it happened while the truck was traveling eastbound on the 3100 block of NW 19th St.

Police said a man was seen shooting at the truck. 

Fortunately, no one inside the truck was injured, but the truck was damaged. 

Police searched the area, but could not find the shooter.

Authorities continue to investigate.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

