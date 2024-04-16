Watch CBS News
Search on for man accused of filming woman at Hialeah dressing room

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Hialeah police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was caught filming a woman while she undressed in the dressing room of a clothing store.

It happened on Sunday, March 3rd, as the suspect entered the Goodwill, at 4410 West 16th Avenue.

"While inside the store, the suspect waited for a female to occupy the dressing room and proceeded to use the dressing room right next to the victim," police said.

"While the 49-year-old female victim was using the dressing room, she noticed the suspect had reached over into her dressing room with his cell phone in hand and was recording her while she undressed."

Police said as the victim made her way to the front of the store, the suspect fled the scene.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the Hialeah Police Department at (305) 687-2525.

April 16, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

