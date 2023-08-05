Orlando police kill man accused of shooting 2 of their officers, officials say

Watch CBS News
MIAMI -- A man, whose vehicle is linked to a homicide in Miami, was shot and killed Saturday at an Orlando hotel after the suspect allegedly shot and critically wounded two Orlando officers Friday night, police said.

Daton S. Viel, 28, was killed by officers of the Orlando SWAT team after he barricaded himself inside a Holiday Inn off Kirkman Road in Central Florida, police Chief Eric Smith said in a news conference.

 SWAT units responded to the hotel around 6 a.m. Saturday during a massive search for the suspect who has been accused of shooting the two Orlando officers.

Police said those officers, who were not immediately identified, were in critical condition as of Saturday.

The officers were investigating a vehicle wanted in connection with a Miami homicide around 11 p.m. Friday night, according to Smith. During a stop, the suspect shot them, stole another car and fled with police in pursuit.

"This is a sad day for our department," Smith said earlier. "For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice."

Police did not immediately identify the victim in the Miami slaying or say when it occurred.

A second suspect was detained but cleared of involvement, according to Smith, who said Viel acted alone.

When asked about the suspect's history in Miami, police said he was not linked to any slaying in the city.

Miami-Dade police comment about the suspect was pending.

