Scientists believe mRNA vaccines could help treat other diseases beyond COVID

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Scientists are discovering that mRNA vaccines may help treat a disease other than coronavirus.

They have been studying the technology for decades. A clinical trial is now underway with the goal of using it as a pancreatic cancer treatment.

The COVID mRNA vaccine works by essentially giving our immune system detailed instructions to make a specific part of the virus, so our immune system can learn to recognize it and create antibodies against it.

The idea is that this could work in a similar way for cancer.

Scientists say they would like to also create mRNA-based vaccines for other medical issues like influenza, rabies, HIV and RSV.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 5:29 PM

