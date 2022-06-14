Scientists believe mRNA vaccines could help treat other diseases beyond COVID

Scientists believe mRNA vaccines could help treat other diseases beyond COVID

Scientists believe mRNA vaccines could help treat other diseases beyond COVID

MIAMI – Scientists are discovering that mRNA vaccines may help treat a disease other than coronavirus.

They have been studying the technology for decades. A clinical trial is now underway with the goal of using it as a pancreatic cancer treatment.

The COVID mRNA vaccine works by essentially giving our immune system detailed instructions to make a specific part of the virus, so our immune system can learn to recognize it and create antibodies against it.

The idea is that this could work in a similar way for cancer.

Scientists say they would like to also create mRNA-based vaccines for other medical issues like influenza, rabies, HIV and RSV.