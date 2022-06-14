Scientists believe mRNA vaccines could help treat other diseases beyond COVID
MIAMI – Scientists are discovering that mRNA vaccines may help treat a disease other than coronavirus.
They have been studying the technology for decades. A clinical trial is now underway with the goal of using it as a pancreatic cancer treatment.
The COVID mRNA vaccine works by essentially giving our immune system detailed instructions to make a specific part of the virus, so our immune system can learn to recognize it and create antibodies against it.
The idea is that this could work in a similar way for cancer.
Scientists say they would like to also create mRNA-based vaccines for other medical issues like influenza, rabies, HIV and RSV.
