Watch CBS News
Local News

School bus, several vehicles involved in northwest Miami-Dade crash

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

School bus, several cars involved in a crash in northwest Miami-Dade
School bus, several cars involved in a crash in northwest Miami-Dade 00:24

MIAMI - Several people were taken to the hospital after a private school bus and three cars were involved in a crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, it happened at NW 79th Street and NW 17 Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to an area hospital. There were children on the bus but none were injured. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 8:41 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.