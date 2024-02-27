School bus, several vehicles involved in northwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI - Several people were taken to the hospital after a private school bus and three cars were involved in a crash in northwest Miami-Dade.
According to Miami-Dade police, it happened at NW 79th Street and NW 17 Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
Three people were taken to an area hospital. There were children on the bus but none were injured.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
