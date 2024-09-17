3 adults, 3 children injured after school bus, dump truck collide in Hialeah

MIAMI - Three adults and three children were injured Tuesday afternoon after a school bus and a dump truck collided in Hialeah.

It happened at around 2:15 p.m. in the area of West 1 Avenue and 62 Street.

The bus had been carrying 15 children, all under 10 years of age, at the time of the crash, officials said.

Authorities said the adults were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center and the children were transported to Nicklaus Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

Hialeah fire officials said two of the adults were ejected from the truck and one of them became trapped under the vehicle after the crash.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a yellow school bus with heavy damage to its front, next to a dump truck with similar damage.

Both vehicles ended up on the front yard of a corner home. The crash damaged the home's chainlink fence.

There were no other reported injuries.

Police are investigating.